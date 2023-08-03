Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of "blackmail" before the United Nations Security Council on Thursday due to its recent withdrawal from the main grain initiative.



The American minister, who chaired a meeting on food insecurity before the 15-member Security Council, stated that "hunger should not be turned into a weapon."



Russia claimed that its invasion of Ukraine last year led to an "assault" on the global food system.



Blinken affirmed, "Every member of this Council and every member of the United Nations should tell Moscow enough is enough. Stop using the Black Sea as an instrument of coercion."



He continued, "Enough treating the most vulnerable people in the world as pawns. Enough of this unwarranted and irrational war."



Last month, Russia refused to extend an agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, resulting in a sharp increase in grain prices that significantly affected impoverished countries.



The agreement, signed in July 2022 between Ukraine and Russia, with Turkey and the United Nations' sponsorship, aimed to mitigate the risk of famine in the world by ensuring the access of Ukrainian grain to the markets despite the ongoing war.



On the other hand, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, emphasized that Western sanctions were affecting Russian food and fertilizer exports.



During the discussion, he stated, "As long as the artificial obstacles set up by the West, which affect the ability of Russian economic actors to supply agricultural products, have not been eliminated, it will not be possible to restore the normal functioning of supply chains and address other global food security issues."



Russian drones caused damage to facilities in the Ukrainian port of Odesa on the Danube River on Wednesday, targeting vital infrastructure for grain shipments from Ukraine after the collapse of the Black Sea agreement.



Blinken presided over the meeting after the United States assumed the rotating presidency of the Security Council on Tuesday.



Blinken told ABC News, "We are going to issue a joint statement condemning the use of food as a weapon of war" adopted on the sidelines of the meeting and already signed by 91 countries.



He announced $362 million in new funding for food insecurity and malnutrition programs in 12 African countries and Haiti.



US officials reported that about 345 million people in 79 countries are experiencing acute food insecurity.



Climate change consequences are among the many reasons for hunger in the world, along with armed conflicts.







AFP