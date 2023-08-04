The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China

The US Justice Department announced on Thursday that it suspects two US Navy personnel working in California of passing sensitive intelligence to China.



The two men were recently arrested and are charged with sending images, videos, and documents to Chinese spies containing critical information about the organization of the US military, according to a statement.



Quoting Susan Turner, Deputy Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, the arrests "remind us of the relentless and aggressive efforts by the People's Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it."



The transferred information poses a "dangerous threat" to US national security, the statement added.



The first suspect, Jienshau Wei, was arrested on Wednesday at the naval base in San Diego where he worked as a mechanic aboard the amphibious assault ship "USS Essex." He is suspected of cooperating with a Chinese agent since February 2022, providing information about the operation, security, and armaments of the vessel.



The 22-year-old sailor allegedly received thousands of dollars in exchange for this sensitive information, which he sent via encrypted communications. He faces a life sentence if convicted.



The second suspect, Wenheng Zhao, worked at the naval station in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles.



The 26-year-old sailor is suspected of passing sensitive information between August 2021 and May 2023 to a Chinese spy posing as a researcher in maritime economics.



He is also suspected of receiving approximately $15,000 in exchange for detailed information about extensive US Navy exercises in the Asia-Pacific region and plans for a radar system installed at a base on Okinawa, Japan.



If convicted, the soldier faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the prosecution.



Tensions persist between the United States and China, but the two countries are trying to return to dialogue after months of strain.

AFP