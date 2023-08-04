China eases visa and residency conditions in cities to boost its economy

World News
2023-08-04 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China eases visa and residency conditions in cities to boost its economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China eases visa and residency conditions in cities to boost its economy

On Thursday, China unveiled administrative measures aimed at bolstering its economy, allowing certain foreigners to obtain entry visas upon arrival and facilitating easier residency for rural residents in cities.

The goal of these measures is to "enhance the freedom of movement of individuals, vehicles, information, and data," as stated by an official from the Ministry of Public Security.

China's post-COVID recovery momentum has slowed in recent months, impacted by declining consumption and a real estate crisis. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by only 0.8% between the first and second quarters of this year, while youth unemployment rates reached record levels, surpassing 20%.

In response to these challenges, the ministry announced 26 measures on Thursday, including new rules for granting entry visas to foreign male and female entrepreneurs.

Individuals coming to China for trade negotiations, exhibitions, conferences, or investment can now obtain visas upon arrival by presenting the necessary documents. Previously, travelers had to apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates in their home countries.

Additionally, the controversial permanent residency system, which classified Chinese citizens for decades as either "rural" or "urban," received further facilitation. Chinese citizens with urban residence permits are allowed to live and work anywhere within the country. However, due to the system, they can only access some public services, such as healthcare and education, in the place of their registration, usually their birthplace.

To address these limitations, China will implement "additional facilitations for registration requirements" and "encourage rural residents who are capable of working and living in cities to reside there with their families."

These measures, while aiming to avoid uncontrolled urban expansion, have inadvertently discouraged many Chinese citizens from residing in cities due to difficulties in accessing all public services. By easing restrictions, China aims to encourage urban living and boost economic growth.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

China

Visa

Measures

Support

Economy

Ease

Restrictions

Boost

LBCI Next
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon fell 66 percent in July
The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Argentina announces new measures to boost foreign exchange reserves

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts: World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

EU allocates 3.7 million euros to support Lebanon's green and circular economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:28

High death toll in landslide in Georgia

LBCI
World News
07:11

Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger

LBCI
World News
05:50

Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

LBCI
World News
05:39

Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More