China eases visa and residency conditions in cities to boost its economy

On Thursday, China unveiled administrative measures aimed at bolstering its economy, allowing certain foreigners to obtain entry visas upon arrival and facilitating easier residency for rural residents in cities.



The goal of these measures is to "enhance the freedom of movement of individuals, vehicles, information, and data," as stated by an official from the Ministry of Public Security.



China's post-COVID recovery momentum has slowed in recent months, impacted by declining consumption and a real estate crisis. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by only 0.8% between the first and second quarters of this year, while youth unemployment rates reached record levels, surpassing 20%.



In response to these challenges, the ministry announced 26 measures on Thursday, including new rules for granting entry visas to foreign male and female entrepreneurs.



Individuals coming to China for trade negotiations, exhibitions, conferences, or investment can now obtain visas upon arrival by presenting the necessary documents. Previously, travelers had to apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates in their home countries.



Additionally, the controversial permanent residency system, which classified Chinese citizens for decades as either "rural" or "urban," received further facilitation. Chinese citizens with urban residence permits are allowed to live and work anywhere within the country. However, due to the system, they can only access some public services, such as healthcare and education, in the place of their registration, usually their birthplace.



To address these limitations, China will implement "additional facilitations for registration requirements" and "encourage rural residents who are capable of working and living in cities to reside there with their families."



These measures, while aiming to avoid uncontrolled urban expansion, have inadvertently discouraged many Chinese citizens from residing in cities due to difficulties in accessing all public services. By easing restrictions, China aims to encourage urban living and boost economic growth.

AFP