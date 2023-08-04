Poland halts Belarusian suspected of espionage for Russia

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced on Friday that Poland has arrested a Belarusian individual on suspicion of being part of a "Russian espionage network."



Kamiński stated on the X platform (formerly Twitter), "Belarusian Mikhail A. participated in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. Additionally, he engaged in propaganda activities on behalf of Russia," adding that the suspect is the sixteenth person apprehended with connections to the alleged espionage network.



AFP