Poland halts Belarusian suspected of espionage for Russia

World News
2023-08-04 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Poland halts Belarusian suspected of espionage for Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Poland halts Belarusian suspected of espionage for Russia

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced on Friday that Poland has arrested a Belarusian individual on suspicion of being part of a "Russian espionage network." 

Kamiński stated on the X platform (formerly Twitter), "Belarusian Mikhail A. participated in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. Additionally, he engaged in propaganda activities on behalf of Russia," adding that the suspect is the sixteenth person apprehended with connections to the alleged espionage network. 

AFP 
 

World News

Poland

Belarusian

Espionage

Russia

LBCI Next
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon fell 66 percent in July
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:27

Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Russia adds Norway to list of 'unfriendly' countries

LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:28

High death toll in landslide in Georgia

LBCI
World News
07:11

Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger

LBCI
World News
05:50

Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

LBCI
World News
05:39

Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More