Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region

The Ethiopian federal government announced a "state of emergency" on Friday after clashes between the army and local fighters in the Amhara region in the northern part of the country.



A statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated, "It has become necessary to declare a state of emergency as a situation has arisen and it has become difficult to control this unacceptable movement under the current law."



However, the statement did not clarify whether the "state of emergency" applies to the Amhara region or to the entire country.



The government of Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to questions from the French news agency AFP.



Clashes in Amhara escalated in recent weeks, prompting foreign governments to issue travel warnings, while the Ethiopian national airline canceled flights.



Ethiopian Airlines spokesperson Asrat Ziraye told AFP on the phone on Thursday, "Flights to Gondar and Lalibela airports have been suspended."



In Lalibela, a tourist town known for its rock-hewn churches dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries, several sources reported that fighters from the Amhara National Forces took control of the airport.



Battles occurred between the Amhara forces and government troops near the city, according to one resident.



The decision of the federal government in April to dissolve regional forces established by some states sparked violent protests in Amhara, where Amhara nationalists said this move would weaken Ethiopia's second-most populous region.



Amhara regional forces and local militias supported the federal forces in their two-year war against the Tigray rebels until a peace agreement was reached in November 2022, which angered Amhara nationalists.



Despite the peace agreement, "special forces" belonging to Amhara and fighters from the Fano group still control western Tigray, the region demanded by Amhara and Tigray leaders.

AFP