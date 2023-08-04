News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger
World News
2023-08-04 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger
The Kremlin stressed on Friday that foreign intervention will not allow for a resolution of the crisis in Niger, while the deposed President, Mohammed Bazoum, called on Washington and the international community to take action.
The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists that "it is unlikely that intervention by forces from outside the region will improve the situation," while simultaneously calling for a "quick return to constitutional order."
World News
Putin
Russia
Kremlin
Russian
Niger
Crisis
Next
High death toll in landslide in Georgia
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-27
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
World News
2023-07-27
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
0
World News
2023-07-22
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances
World News
2023-07-22
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances
0
World News
2023-06-27
Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
World News
2023-06-27
Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
0
World News
2023-06-24
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
World News
2023-06-24
Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:00
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
World News
08:00
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
0
World News
07:28
High death toll in landslide in Georgia
World News
07:28
High death toll in landslide in Georgia
0
World News
05:50
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
World News
05:50
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
0
World News
05:39
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
World News
05:39
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-05
The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News
2023-07-05
The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria
Lebanon News
06:45
Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria
0
Lebanon News
03:51
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
03:51
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Ambassadors, diplomats observe silent tribute on anniversary of Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
06:23
Ambassadors, diplomats observe silent tribute on anniversary of Beirut Blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
3
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
5
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
6
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
7
Lebanon News
14:35
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
Lebanon News
14:35
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More