Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger

World News
2023-08-04 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger

The Kremlin stressed on Friday that foreign intervention will not allow for a resolution of the crisis in Niger, while the deposed President, Mohammed Bazoum, called on Washington and the international community to take action.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists that "it is unlikely that intervention by forces from outside the region will improve the situation," while simultaneously calling for a "quick return to constitutional order."

World News

Putin

Russia

Kremlin

Russian

Niger

Crisis

LBCI Next
High death toll in landslide in Georgia
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

LBCI
World News
2023-07-22

Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base

LBCI
World News
07:28

High death toll in landslide in Georgia

LBCI
World News
05:50

Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

LBCI
World News
05:39

Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

The Kremlin Warns of Possible "Disastrous" Ukrainian "Sabotage" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Ambassadors, diplomats observe silent tribute on anniversary of Beirut Blast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:49

Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More