West African leaders plan military intervention in Niger

2023-08-04 | 11:29
West African leaders plan military intervention in Niger
West African leaders plan military intervention in Niger

West African defense chiefs have formulated a strategy for a potential military intervention to reverse last week's coup in Niger, according to an official of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The plan includes details on how and when to deploy forces.

