News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
32
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
32
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maersk warns of slower demand for container shipping
World News
2023-08-04 | 13:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maersk warns of slower demand for container shipping
A.P. Moller-Maersk, a prominent shipping group, issued a warning on Friday of a more significant decrease in global demand for shipping containers by sea this year.
The drop is attributed to sluggish economic growth and customers opting to reduce their inventories.
As one of the largest container shippers globally, with a market share of approximately 17 percent, the company now anticipates a potential decline of up to 4 percent in container volumes.
World News
Maersk
Shipping
Sea
Container
Next
Trump pleads not guilty to conspiracy charges to overturn 2020 election results
Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:14
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
Variety and Tech
08:14
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
0
Sports News
05:50
Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco
Sports News
05:50
Chelsea sign French defender Disasi from Monaco
0
Sports News
04:24
Rashford aims to score 40 goals for United in the new season
Sports News
04:24
Rashford aims to score 40 goals for United in the new season
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:29
West African leaders plan military intervention in Niger
World News
11:29
West African leaders plan military intervention in Niger
0
World News
08:00
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
World News
08:00
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
0
World News
07:28
High death toll in landslide in Georgia
World News
07:28
High death toll in landslide in Georgia
0
World News
07:11
Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger
World News
07:11
Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Beirut Governor Abboud says the wound in the heart is still very deep
Lebanon News
10:22
Beirut Governor Abboud says the wound in the heart is still very deep
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:46
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
Lebanon News
09:46
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
2
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
3
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
4
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
5
Lebanon News
07:31
President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
03:51
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
03:51
LBCI sources confirm Judge Bitar’s commitment to issuing indictment into Beirut Blast
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More