United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government

World News
2023-08-05 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
United States &quot;freezes&quot; some aid programs for Niger government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday the suspension of some aid programs earmarked for the Niger government, over a week after the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. 

Blinken stated in a release that the "US government is temporarily halting certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the Niger government," without providing details about those programs. 

However, he added that "life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue," and the United States will continue diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel there. 

This move comes as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Friday, at the conclusion of a meeting of its member states' army leaders, an agreement on a "possible military intervention" against the coup plotters. 

On his part, Bazoum published an op-ed in The Washington Post warning of the "devastating consequences" of the coup on the world and the Sahel region, which he believes could lead to Russia gaining "influence" through the Wagner Group militia. 

Bazoum appealed to the "US government and the international community as a whole to assist us in restoring the constitutional order." 

Niger has played a vital role in Western strategies against jihadist insurgency in the African Sahel region since 2012, with around a thousand US soldiers stationed in the country. 

Blinken affirmed, "As we have made clear from the outset of this situation, US assistance to the Niger government depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitutional order." 

He added, "We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger in preserving the hard-won democracy they have achieved, and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of democratically elected Nigerien authorities." 

AFP

 

World News

US

Antony Blinken

Aid

Programs

Niger

Coup

Mohamed Bazoum

LBCI Next
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:13

Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv

LBCI
World News
06:43

Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing

LBCI
World News
04:30

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges

LBCI
World News
02:25

Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More