United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government
World News
2023-08-05 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday the suspension of some aid programs earmarked for the Niger government, over a week after the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
Blinken stated in a release that the "US government is temporarily halting certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the Niger government," without providing details about those programs.
However, he added that "life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue," and the United States will continue diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel there.
This move comes as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Friday, at the conclusion of a meeting of its member states' army leaders, an agreement on a "possible military intervention" against the coup plotters.
On his part, Bazoum published an op-ed in The Washington Post warning of the "devastating consequences" of the coup on the world and the Sahel region, which he believes could lead to Russia gaining "influence" through the Wagner Group militia.
Bazoum appealed to the "US government and the international community as a whole to assist us in restoring the constitutional order."
Niger has played a vital role in Western strategies against jihadist insurgency in the African Sahel region since 2012, with around a thousand US soldiers stationed in the country.
Blinken affirmed, "As we have made clear from the outset of this situation, US assistance to the Niger government depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitutional order."
He added, "We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger in preserving the hard-won democracy they have achieved, and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of democratically elected Nigerien authorities."
AFP
World News
US
Antony Blinken
Aid
Programs
Niger
Coup
Mohamed Bazoum
World News
2023-07-28
World News
2023-07-28
World News
2023-07-27
World News
2023-07-27
World News
2023-07-31
World News
2023-07-31
World News
2023-08-04
World News
2023-08-04
World News
11:13
World News
11:13
World News
06:43
World News
06:43
World News
04:30
World News
04:30
World News
02:25
World News
02:25
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Middle East News
08:04
Middle East News
08:04
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
01:07
Lebanon News
01:07
Press Highlights
01:25
Press Highlights
01:25
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Middle East News
07:43
Middle East News
07:43
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Middle East News
08:04
Middle East News
08:04
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon News
06:24
