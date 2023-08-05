Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing

Heavy rains over the past week in northern China have resulted in at least ten additional deaths on Saturday and caused the disappearance of 18 individuals in the Hebei province adjacent to Beijing, as announced by authorities.



This interim toll was reported by officials in Baoding, one of the most affected cities located approximately 150 kilometers from Beijing.



Entire regions in northern China have been affected by historically heavy rainfall, impacting Beijing and its surrounding areas.



The rains have triggered large floods and significant damage.



On Saturday (4:00 am GMT), over 600,000 people were evacuated from Baoding, situated in vulnerable regions.



The city municipality stated that over a million individuals out of one and a half million in the city have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.



In Beijing and its greater metropolitan area, cleanup operations continue after the heaviest rainfall in years led to the destruction of infrastructure and submerged entire neighborhoods.



Chinese authorities had announced on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances in the country in July.



The China Meteorological Administration declared on Wednesday that the rainfall in the Chinese capital was the most intense in the 140-year record.



Scientists affirm that these natural phenomena have been exacerbated by climate change.



