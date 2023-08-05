Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing

World News
2023-08-05 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing

Heavy rains over the past week in northern China have resulted in at least ten additional deaths on Saturday and caused the disappearance of 18 individuals in the Hebei province adjacent to Beijing, as announced by authorities. 

This interim toll was reported by officials in Baoding, one of the most affected cities located approximately 150 kilometers from Beijing. 

Entire regions in northern China have been affected by historically heavy rainfall, impacting Beijing and its surrounding areas. 

The rains have triggered large floods and significant damage. 

On Saturday (4:00 am GMT), over 600,000 people were evacuated from Baoding, situated in vulnerable regions. 

The city municipality stated that over a million individuals out of one and a half million in the city have been affected by the adverse weather conditions. 

In Beijing and its greater metropolitan area, cleanup operations continue after the heaviest rainfall in years led to the destruction of infrastructure and submerged entire neighborhoods. 

Chinese authorities had announced on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances in the country in July. 

The China Meteorological Administration declared on Wednesday that the rainfall in the Chinese capital was the most intense in the 140-year record. 

Scientists affirm that these natural phenomena have been exacerbated by climate change. 

AFP

  

World News

China

Heavy

Rain

Hebei

Beijing

Climate Change

Flood

LBCI Next
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-01

Nine killed, six missing due to heavy rains in Hebei Province, China

LBCI
World News
2023-08-01

China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-23

12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:13

Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv

LBCI
World News
04:30

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges

LBCI
World News
03:14

United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government

LBCI
World News
02:25

Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More