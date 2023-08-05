News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
World News
2023-08-05 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
On Saturday, talks on the war in Ukraine commenced in Saudi Arabia, which Kyiv considered difficult due to the divergent positions of the participating countries. This marks a new political endeavor by the kingdom to play a diplomatic role on the international stage.
Participants in the meetings, attended by representatives from around 40 countries, began in the afternoon in the coastal city of Jeddah.
According to the agenda seen by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the sessions were scheduled to include three hours of statements from various delegations, followed by two hours of closed-door discussions, and finally, a working dinner.
On Friday, before arriving in Jeddah to lead his country's delegation, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said, "I expect the talks not to be easy," adding, "We have many disagreements and have heard many positions, but it is important for us to share our ideas."
He continued, "Our mission is to unite the whole world around Ukraine."
World News
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
Next
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
Maersk warns of slower demand for container shipping
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-03
Germany rules out sending long-range missiles to Ukraine
World News
2023-08-03
Germany rules out sending long-range missiles to Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims
0
World News
2023-08-02
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
World News
2023-08-02
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2023-08-01
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
Middle East News
2023-08-01
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:43
Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing
World News
06:43
Floods leave at least 10 dead in proximity to Beijing
0
World News
04:30
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
World News
04:30
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
0
World News
03:14
United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government
World News
03:14
United States "freezes" some aid programs for Niger government
0
World News
02:25
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
World News
02:25
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
0
World News
11:13
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
World News
11:13
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
0
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
0
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:07
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
Lebanon News
01:07
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
4
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
5
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
7
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
8
Lebanon Economy
08:51
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
Lebanon Economy
08:51
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More