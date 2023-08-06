News
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of firing water cannons at its boats
World News
2023-08-06 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of firing water cannons at its boats
The Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard of using water cannons against its coast guard vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing these actions as "unlawful" and "dangerous."
A statement from the Philippine Coast Guard strongly condemned the "dangerous maneuvers of the Chinese coast guard and their unlawful use of water cannons against Philippine coast guard vessels."
World News
Philippines
Accusation
China
Chinese
Boats
