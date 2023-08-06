News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
On Hiroshima anniversary, Japan condemns Russia nuclear threat
World News
2023-08-06 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
On Hiroshima anniversary, Japan condemns Russia nuclear threat
On the occasion of Japan's commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the United States dropping an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's suggestion of the possibility of using nuclear weapons.
Approximately 140,000 people perished in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and another 74,000 died in Nagasaki three days later when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two cities at the end of World War II.
World News
Japan
Japanese
Hiroshima
Russia
Nuclear
Threat
Russian
Next
Ukraine announces shooting down 30 missiles and 27 drones launched by Russia overnight
Organizations denounce dismissal of president of Venezuela's Red Cross
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris 2024 Olympics faces challenges amid social concerns, Russian participation, and legal threats
0
World News
2023-07-23
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
World News
2023-07-23
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
0
World News
2023-08-05
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
World News
2023-08-05
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
0
World News
2023-08-04
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
World News
2023-08-04
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:46
Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears
World News
07:46
Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears
0
World News
06:18
More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration
World News
06:18
More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration
0
World News
05:47
Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom
World News
05:47
Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom
0
World News
05:34
Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears
World News
05:34
Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
0
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Mikati meets with Palestinian officials to discuss peace efforts in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
06:51
Mikati meets with Palestinian officials to discuss peace efforts in Ain al-Hilweh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
2
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
3
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival
5
Lebanon News
06:16
UAE urges adherence to travel ban to Lebanon for citizens' safety
Lebanon News
06:16
UAE urges adherence to travel ban to Lebanon for citizens' safety
6
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
7
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
8
World News
11:13
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
World News
11:13
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More