On Hiroshima anniversary, Japan condemns Russia nuclear threat

2023-08-06 | 05:12
High views
On Hiroshima anniversary, Japan condemns Russia nuclear threat
On Hiroshima anniversary, Japan condemns Russia nuclear threat

On the occasion of Japan's commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the United States dropping an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's suggestion of the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

Approximately 140,000 people perished in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and another 74,000 died in Nagasaki three days later when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two cities at the end of World War II.
 

