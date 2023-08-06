Ukraine announces shooting down 30 missiles and 27 drones launched by Russia overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday that it successfully intercepted and downed 30 cruise missiles out of 40 launched by Moscow, in addition to 27 drones, during a series of nighttime attacks carried out by Russian forces.



The Air Force confirmed through the Telegram application that they "destroyed 30 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones," indicating Russia's deployment of three supersonic "Kinjal" missiles, without specifying whether they were able to intercept or hit their targets.





AFP