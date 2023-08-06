News
Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears
World News
2023-08-06 | 05:34
Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears
Calls in the United States are increasing to broadcast the criminal trials that former President Donald Trump will directly face on live television, in a society hungry for media scandals, attracted by the vision of a former and possibly future president in the dock.
Increasingly, lawyers, politicians, and academics are calling for television cameras to be allowed inside the courtrooms, especially when Trump, the former reality TV star, sits before a jury to face charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to the current Democratic president, Joe Biden.
Democratic California Congressman Adam Schiff, along with dozens of his party colleagues, stated in a letter, "Given the historic nature of the charges in these cases, it is difficult to imagine stronger justification for televised proceedings."
The letter continued, "If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vital for them to witness in the most direct way possible the conduct of the trials, the strength of the evidence presented, and the credibility of the witnesses."
Currently, Trump finds himself facing charges in three different criminal cases: lying about payments made to silence a former adult film star, mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, and attempting to overturn the presidential election results.
There is also a possibility of him being charged in a fourth case involving a phone call made to an election official in Georgia, pressuring him to "find" 11,780 votes that would have reversed the 2020 election results in his favor in the southern state.
Despite the series of charges and extensive media coverage in the United States, the wealthy Republican still enjoys a solid support base. According to a poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, 74% of Republican voters and about one-third of all American voters believe that the former president did not commit any wrongdoing.
Trump, with his extensive experience in media manipulation, vehemently denies any wrongdoing, portraying himself as a victim of a "witch hunt" launched by institutions seeking to silence him and prevent his return to the White House.
Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz argued that debunking this myth and exposing the depth of Trump's violations are among the main reasons for broadcasting the former president's trials to the public.
In an article published by "The Hill," a website specialized in American politics, he stated, "If Trump's trial is not televised, the public will follow its proceedings through heavily biased media coverage."
He added, "It will be as if there are two trials: one followed by MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and other liberal media outlets, and the other observed by Fox News, Newsmax, and other conservative media."
He emphasized that "there will be no outlet to access the objective truth of what happened in the trial."
Rules dating back to 1946 prevent federal trials from being televised, but some state-level trials, such as the high-profile case of former football star O.J. Simpson, were broadcasted on TV.
Constitutional law professor Neal Katyal believes that the time has come to change these "outdated" rules.
He wrote in The Washington Post, "We live in a digital age where people think visually and are used to seeing things with their own eyes."
The decision to allow TV cameras into courtrooms falls under the purview of the United States Judicial Conference, overseen by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Congress can also amend the relevant law on this matter.
Katyal, who was a prosecutor in the trial of white police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of black man George Floyd, argued that televising the trial contributed to persuading the divided public to accept the officer's conviction.
He believed the same applies to Trump's trial, stating that "this criminal trial will be conducted on behalf of the American people. Our tax dollars are being spent... We have the right to watch it, and we have the right to ensure that rumor-mongers and conspiracy theorists do not control the narrative" associated with this trial.
However, this opinion does not have unanimous support.
World News
President
Donald Trump
Trial
TV
Broadcast
American
Public
Fears
US
