More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration

More than 30 people have been reported missing after two boats carrying migrants sank off the coast of Italy, according to testimonies provided by survivors, as reported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday.



The organization stated that the survivors spoke of losing track of 28 people who were on board one boat, while three others were reported missing from the second boat after they sank off the coast of Lampedusa Island amid stormy weather on Saturday.





AFP