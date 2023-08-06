More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration

World News
2023-08-06 | 06:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration

More than 30 people have been reported missing after two boats carrying migrants sank off the coast of Italy, according to testimonies provided by survivors, as reported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday.

The organization stated that the survivors spoke of losing track of 28 people who were on board one boat, while three others were reported missing from the second boat after they sank off the coast of Lampedusa Island amid stormy weather on Saturday.


AFP
 

World News

Missing

Migrant

Boats

Sink

Italy

IOM

International

Organization

Migration

LBCI Next
Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears
Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia

LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

The United Nations: The new British immigration bill is contrary to international law

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:46

Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears

LBCI
World News
05:47

Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom

LBCI
World News
05:34

Trump trial TV broadcast: What the American public wants and fears

LBCI
World News
05:26

Six dead and four missing in North China heavy rains

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Mikati meets with Palestinian officials to discuss peace efforts in Ain al-Hilweh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

UAE urges adherence to travel ban to Lebanon for citizens' safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

LBCI
World News
11:13

Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More