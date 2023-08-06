News
Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears
World News
2023-08-06 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Niger in tense anticipation as ECOWAS deadline nears
A state of anticipation prevails on Sunday regarding the possibility of military intervention by West African countries in Niger, just hours before the deadline set by the coup leaders. This comes as warnings from neighboring countries escalate over the potential risks of such a step.
The ECOWAS leaders imposed harsh sanctions on Niamey after the coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, giving the military a week to release him and reinstate him under the threat of using force.
As the deadline draws to a close, the military council has shown no signs of stepping back from the coup that raised concerns among Western countries, particularly former colonial power France.
The possibility of military intervention remains uncertain, with public debate intensifying. While ECOWAS military chiefs outlined a "workable plan" for a potential military intervention after a two-day meeting in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, criticism of such a move is increasing.
Criticism has also emerged within Nigeria, which currently holds the presidency of ECOWAS and shares a 1,500-kilometer border with Niger. Senior politicians in Nigeria have urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the threat of military intervention and encourage other leaders in the group to strengthen political and diplomatic options before considering any military action.
According to the country's constitution, Nigerian forces cannot engage in operations beyond their borders without Senate approval, except in cases of "imminent threat or danger" to national security.
Tinubu called for a "comprehensive and amicable solution to the situation in Niger" this week. Algeria, Niger's southeastern neighbor sharing a 1,000-kilometer border, has also warned against any military intervention, viewing events in Niger as a direct threat.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized that his country categorically rejects military intervention in Niger, stating that "what is happening in Niger is a direct threat to Algeria."
He stressed that military intervention does not solve problems but exacerbates them, adding that Algeria will not use force against its neighbors. He also questioned the situation in countries that have experienced military interventions, citing Libya and Syria as examples.
The military council in Niger enjoys financial support from Mali and Burkina Faso, neighboring countries ruled by military leaders following coups in 2020 and 2022. These two countries, which had their ECOWAS memberships suspended, have declared that any armed intervention in Niger would be considered a "declaration of war" against them as well, leading to their withdrawal from the economic community.
In addition, Chad, another neighboring country, has announced its non-participation in any military intervention. The region remains on edge as the ECOWAS deadline nears its end.
AFP
World News
Niger
Tense
Anticipation
ECOWAS
Deadline
Near
