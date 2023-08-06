News
Cancellation of Olympic swimming tests in the River Seine due to pollution
World News
2023-08-06 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Cancellation of Olympic swimming tests in the River Seine due to pollution
The qualifying swimming tests for the Olympic Games, scheduled to take place on Sunday in the River Seine, were canceled due to the high level of pollution in the water, as announced by the International Aquatic Federation after the latest water analysis results were released on Saturday night.
Referring to the water quality as "below acceptable standards," the federation stated, "We must continue working with the organizing committee for the 2024 Paris Olympics and local authorities to ensure robust emergency plans are put in place for next year" when the Olympic event will be held in the River Seine next summer.
The training that was supposed to be held on Friday was also canceled, and the women's race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday in the hope that the bacterial analysis results would improve.
Heavy rains that lasted for a week in Île-de-France region caused the sewers to overflow, leading to pollution in the River Seine.
AFP
World News
Sports News
Variety and Tech
Cancellation
Olympic
Swimming
Tests
River
Seine
Pollution
France
