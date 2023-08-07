Pope Francis says he will go to Marseille, not France

2023-08-07 | 02:53
Pope Francis says he will go to Marseille, not France
Pope Francis says he will go to Marseille, not France

Pope Francis revealed that he will be heading to "Marseille, not France," in September, indicating that the trip will not be a state visit and will be focused on the issue of migration.

During a press conference held on the plane during his return journey to Rome from Lisbon, where he celebrated the World Youth Days, the Pope said, "I previously went to Strasbourg (in 2014), and now I will be going to Marseille (on September 22 and 23), not France," while affirming that there is no "problem" with France.
 

World News

Pope Francis

Pope

Marseille

France

