Pope concludes world youth days with Mass in Lisbon

In a grand event held in Lisbon, Pope Francis led the concluding Mass for the World Youth Days before an estimated crowd of one and a half million worshippers on the last day of his visit to the largest global Catholic gathering.



During a press conference on the return flight to Rome, the Pope confirmed that he is in "good" health, two months after undergoing abdominal surgery. He stated, "My health is good! The stitches have been removed, and I have resumed a normal life, although I have to wear a belt for another two or three months to avoid any possible tearing. But overall, I am in good health."



The Sunday Mass was broadcast on giant screens, drawing a large crowd similar to the number present at the prayer evening on Saturday in Parque Tejo, specially organized for the occasion.



The Vatican reported that 1.5 million people participated in the Mass, according to Portuguese authorities' estimates. The actual attendance exceeded organizers' expectations, who had anticipated a participation of one million people.



At the conclusion of the Mass, the 86-year-old Pope warmly thanked the youth, volunteers, and organizers of the event. He said, "Thank you, Lisbon, which will remain in the memory of these young people as a "+house of brotherhood+" and a "+city of dreams+".



Pope Francis later departed for Rome around 5:20 PM UTC and is scheduled to arrive at 8:15 PM UTC. He will hold his traditional press conference on the papal plane.



World Youth Days in Seoul in 2027



The Argentine Jesuit Pope prayed for "those who could not attend due to conflicts and wars". He expressed deep pain for dear Ukraine, which continues to suffer greatly.



During the visit, Pope Francis announced that the next World Youth Days will take place in Seoul in the year 2027, prompting Korean youth to wave their flags and cheer with enthusiasm.



On the final day of his visit to Portugal, the Pope once again greeted the crowds from his special "popemobile" as it passed through the avenues of Lisbon. In the afternoon, he met with around 24,000 volunteers who had participated in organizing the event before leaving the country at 5:00 PM UTC.



Testimonies from Youth Participants



Charlotte Bordas, a 26-year-old French participant with a religious association from Mont-de-Marsan in southwestern France, expressed her awe at the global nature of the Church. She said, "What truly affects me is realizing the worldwide character of the Church. All countries are represented, we hear all languages, and we see the same joy on all faces."



Elsa Gonzalez, a 54-year-old American accompanying a group of youth from San Antonio, Texas, described the experience as a wonderful and peaceful night. She said, "I have never witnessed anything like this before. We cherished every minute."



Pope Francis' Health and Unexpected Changes



On Saturday, 200,000 worshippers gathered in the Shrine of Fatima in central Portugal, where the Pope spent two hours praying the Rosary with sick and disabled children.



During his speeches, Pope Francis deviated from the prepared text, choosing to speak spontaneously. He did not address the war in Ukraine or the peace efforts during the Sunday Mass. He simply mentioned praying for peace.



The Vatican spokesperson, speaking to AFP, attributed the change in the Pope's delivery to some discomfort caused by his glasses. However, on Saturday, it was seen as a deliberate choice by the Catholic leader, considering the vast number of 1.3 billion followers in the Catholic Church.



Conclusion



Pope Francis' visit to Portugal for the World Youth Days marked a significant moment for millions of Catholics worldwide. His powerful message and warm interactions with the youth and volunteers left a lasting impression on those who attended. As the Pope departs for Rome, his words and actions will continue to resonate with the global Catholic community, inspiring faith and unity.

