Niger closes its airspace "against the threat of interference"

On Sunday, Niger announced the closure of its airspace "in the face of the threat of intervention, the contours of which are becoming evident from neighboring countries," as declared by the military authorities who seized power in Niamey.



In a statement issued by the military, it was mentioned, "In the face of the threat of intervention, the contours of which are becoming evident from neighboring countries, Niger has closed its airspace as of today, Sunday (...) until further notice." The military emphasized that "any attempt to violate the airspace" will be met with a strong and immediate response.



The announcement of the closure of Niger's airspace comes as the deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) approaches for the military to return power to democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



Last Sunday, ECOWAS had given the military junta in Niger a one-week deadline to restore power to the elected President, with the threat of using "force" if not complied with.



President Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 after being detained by elements of the presidential guard.





AFP