News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Niger closes its airspace "against the threat of interference"
World News
2023-08-07 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Niger closes its airspace "against the threat of interference"
On Sunday, Niger announced the closure of its airspace "in the face of the threat of intervention, the contours of which are becoming evident from neighboring countries," as declared by the military authorities who seized power in Niamey.
In a statement issued by the military, it was mentioned, "In the face of the threat of intervention, the contours of which are becoming evident from neighboring countries, Niger has closed its airspace as of today, Sunday (...) until further notice." The military emphasized that "any attempt to violate the airspace" will be met with a strong and immediate response.
The announcement of the closure of Niger's airspace comes as the deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) approaches for the military to return power to democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
Last Sunday, ECOWAS had given the military junta in Niger a one-week deadline to restore power to the elected President, with the threat of using "force" if not complied with.
President Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 after being detained by elements of the presidential guard.
AFP
World News
Niger
Closes
Airspace
Against
Threat
Interference
Next
Five bodies found in a truck in Mexico
Pope concludes world youth days with Mass in Lisbon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-04
Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation
World News
2023-08-04
Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation
0
World News
2023-07-30
West African summit with possible sanctions against coup in Niger
World News
2023-07-30
West African summit with possible sanctions against coup in Niger
0
World News
2023-07-28
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
World News
2023-07-28
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
0
World News
2023-06-23
Ukraine warns against 'panic' after alleged nuclear threat
World News
2023-06-23
Ukraine warns against 'panic' after alleged nuclear threat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:52
Niger's electricity blackout due to post-coup sanctions leaves its consequences for the population
World News
04:52
Niger's electricity blackout due to post-coup sanctions leaves its consequences for the population
0
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
0
World News
04:38
Eight dead in floods and landslides in Vietnam
World News
04:38
Eight dead in floods and landslides in Vietnam
0
World News
03:17
Manila summons Beijing's ambassador after South China sea incident
World News
03:17
Manila summons Beijing's ambassador after South China sea incident
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
4
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
6
Lebanon News
11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
7
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
8
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More