Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador on Monday after accusing Chinese coast guard vessels of using water cannons on Filipino boats returning from the disputed South China Sea, according to President Ferdinand Marcos.



President Marcos told reporters that "our foreign minister summoned Ambassador Huang today and handed him a memorandum containing photos and videos of the incident, and we are waiting for their response."



Manila accused Beijing of using water cannons on its coast guard boats in the South China Sea, describing these actions as "unlawful" and "dangerous."



On the other hand, China confirmed taking "necessary measures" against Philippine ships that entered its waters "illegally."



The incident occurred on Saturday when Filipino boats were escorting ships carrying supplies to Filipino soldiers stationed on Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.



Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the sea and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that declared its claims have no legal basis.



The Philippine coast guard strongly condemned the "dangerous maneuvers" of the Chinese forces against its boats in a statement.



The US State Department also criticized the Chinese actions, stating that they were carried out by the coast guard and "maritime militias," and they threaten regional peace and stability.

AFP