News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Manila summons Beijing's ambassador after South China sea incident
World News
2023-08-07 | 03:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Manila summons Beijing's ambassador after South China sea incident
Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador on Monday after accusing Chinese coast guard vessels of using water cannons on Filipino boats returning from the disputed South China Sea, according to President Ferdinand Marcos.
President Marcos told reporters that "our foreign minister summoned Ambassador Huang today and handed him a memorandum containing photos and videos of the incident, and we are waiting for their response."
Manila accused Beijing of using water cannons on its coast guard boats in the South China Sea, describing these actions as "unlawful" and "dangerous."
On the other hand, China confirmed taking "necessary measures" against Philippine ships that entered its waters "illegally."
The incident occurred on Saturday when Filipino boats were escorting ships carrying supplies to Filipino soldiers stationed on Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.
Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the sea and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that declared its claims have no legal basis.
The Philippine coast guard strongly condemned the "dangerous maneuvers" of the Chinese forces against its boats in a statement.
The US State Department also criticized the Chinese actions, stating that they were carried out by the coast guard and "maritime militias," and they threaten regional peace and stability.
AFP
World News
Manila
Summons
Beijing
Ambassador
After
South
China
Sea
Incident
Next
Eight dead in floods and landslides in Vietnam
Five bodies found in a truck in Mexico
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-22
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances
World News
2023-07-22
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances
0
World News
2023-07-14
Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas
World News
2023-07-14
Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas
0
World News
2023-07-13
Tension in the South China Sea is at the top of the "ASEAN Plus Three" agenda
World News
2023-07-13
Tension in the South China Sea is at the top of the "ASEAN Plus Three" agenda
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:52
Niger's electricity blackout due to post-coup sanctions leaves its consequences for the population
World News
04:52
Niger's electricity blackout due to post-coup sanctions leaves its consequences for the population
0
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
0
World News
04:38
Eight dead in floods and landslides in Vietnam
World News
04:38
Eight dead in floods and landslides in Vietnam
0
World News
03:17
Five bodies found in a truck in Mexico
World News
03:17
Five bodies found in a truck in Mexico
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
4
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
6
Lebanon News
11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
7
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
8
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More