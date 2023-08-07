Mali, Burkina Faso to send official delegation to Niamey in "solidarity" with Niger

2023-08-07 | 05:55
Mali, Burkina Faso to send official delegation to Niamey in "solidarity" with Niger

The Malian army announced on Monday that Bamako and Ouagadougou are preparing to send a joint official delegation to Niamey in "solidarity" with Niger, amidst Western African countries considering military intervention to confront the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum. 

One of the commanders of the Malian Military Council, Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga, stated, "Burkina Faso and Mali are in the process of sending a delegation to Niamey, led by the Malian Minister; the goal: to demonstrate the solidarity of these two countries with the people of Niger." 
 
AFP
 

