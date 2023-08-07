Human Rights Watch accuses Angola police of killing 15 activists

2023-08-07 | 07:00
Human Rights Watch accuses Angola police of killing 15 activists
Human Rights Watch accuses Angola police of killing 15 activists

Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated on Monday that Angolan police have killed more than fifteen activists since January and called on the government to promptly investigate reports of violations and mistreatment.

The non-governmental organization said in a statement that law enforcement authorities are also accused of arresting hundreds of people arbitrarily.

According to Human Rights Watch, Angolan law enforcement authorities, including the police, state security, and intelligence agencies, "have been involved in extrajudicial killings of at least 15 people."

The main targets are political activists, artists, and protest organizers, the organization added.

Zinaida Matadu, the Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, stated in the statement that "Angolan authorities must urgently end abusive police practices and ensure justice for the victims and their families."

Human Rights Watch noted that although the government has attempted to improve law enforcement, police officers who commit violations are rarely prosecuted.

The highest rate of arrests is recorded in the oil-rich Cabinda province, near the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Over the past six months, Human Rights Watch conducted interviews with 32 people throughout Angola, including victims, their relatives, witnesses, and security sources.

In one case, men believed to be members of the criminal investigation unit held a group of young men, whose "bodies were found in the hospital morgue three days later."

A friend of the victims, known for participating in anti-government protests, said the police had been monitoring the group.

The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, the ruling party, denied the accusations by Human Rights Watch. Party spokesperson Rui Falcão told Agence France-Presse, "Investigations are already underway. However, we are surprised that those demanding necessary investigations have already reached conclusions and are passing judgments."

Human Rights Watch stated that the opposition party, UNITA, has documented more than 130 cases of people killed by security forces during protests since 2017.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered in the capital, calling for the resignation of Angolan President João Lourenço during a massive demonstration organized by UNITA to commemorate their late leader.

Angola, located in southern Africa and rich in oil resources, has witnessed a wave of protests since the government cut fuel subsidies in June to reduce government spending amid the country's economic hardships from falling oil prices and its local currency, the kwanza. The subsidy cuts led to a sharp increase in fuel prices, sparking anger among the population.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

