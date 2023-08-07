News
UN: three-quarters of children in South Asia at risk of extreme heat
World News
2023-08-07 | 07:07
UN: three-quarters of children in South Asia at risk of extreme heat
On Monday, the United Nations issued a warning that three-quarters of children in South Asia face the highest risk of rising temperatures, surpassing those of any other region worldwide, due to the increasing impact of climate change.
According to UNICEF, approximately 460 million children in South Asia, or 76% of children in the region, are exposed to extreme heat, compared to one-third of children globally.
Sanjay Wijesekera, the Regional Director for UNICEF in South Asia, stated, "With global temperatures rising, the data clearly shows that the threat to the lives and well-being of millions of children across South Asia is increasing due to heatwaves and rising temperatures."
The United Nations warned that children in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, and Pakistan face "extremely high risks" from the effects of climate change, experiencing temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for 83 days or more per year.
Children are unable to quickly adapt to changing temperatures or regulate excessive heat in their bodies.
Wijesekera added, "Young children simply cannot endure the heat," and he further remarked, "Unless we act now, these children will continue to bear the brunt of the most frequent and severe heatwaves in the years to come."
Earth's temperature has risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century due to fossil fuel burning, leading to hotter and longer heatwaves, as well as intensifying extreme weather events such as storms and heavy rainfall.
July was the hottest month ever recorded globally, with temperatures significantly rising, impacting millions in parts of Europe, Asia, and North America, due to the phenomenon of global warming.
Scientists emphasize that the world must adapt to rising temperatures and other effects caused by emissions, and significant carbon pollution reduction is essential over the next decade to avoid worse consequences in the future.
AFP
