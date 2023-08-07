News
Moscow reaffirms demand for Kyiv's surrender after Jeddah meeting
World News
2023-08-07 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Moscow reaffirms demand for Kyiv's surrender after Jeddah meeting
Moscow reiterated on Monday that Kyiv's surrender alone is sufficient to put an end to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, following two days of a meeting in Jeddah that did not yield progress towards its resolution.
The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister, Maria Zakharova, stated in a press release, "We are convinced that a comprehensive, permanent, and just settlement will only be possible if the Kyiv regime puts an end to hostile acts and terrorist attacks."
She added, "The new realities on the ground (in eastern and southern Ukraine) must be recognized and ensure the disarmament of Ukraine and the elimination of Nazis within it," while also emphasizing the demand to "confirm […] the original principles of Ukraine's sovereignty, which are neutrality, non-alignment, and non-possession of nuclear weapons."
These demands were previously rejected by Kyiv after being proposed by Moscow when it launched its military offensive in February 2022.
Zakharova's statements come after two days of Saudi Arabia hosting a meeting on Ukraine in Jeddah, attended by Western delegations and representatives of Moscow-affiliated emerging powers, in the absence of Russia.
As expected, the lengthy discussions among the various present delegations did not lead to any progress in resolving the conflict, and no joint closing statement was issued from the meeting.
Although Zakharova praised on Monday the "highly valued mediation of our friends from southern countries," she stated that a "peaceful settlement is impossible" based on the peace formula suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
She added, "None of its ten points aim to find a negotiated and diplomatic solution to the crisis; they all represent a futile warning to Russia aimed at prolonging hostile acts." One of these points included the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.
Riyadh, which is close to both Moscow and Washington, seeks to enhance its influence on the international stage. In mid-May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Jeddah during the Arab League summit, and thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."
AFP
