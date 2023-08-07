Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky

Ukrainian Security Agency stated on Monday that they have apprehended a woman accused of aiding Russia in plotting an attack against President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to a flood-affected region.



According to the security agency, the woman was gathering intelligence to determine Zelensky's itinerary before his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region. They also released an unclear image of the woman being stopped by masked security personnel in a kitchen, along with some handwritten notes and phone messages related to military activities.



This incident comes after several pro-Russian Ukrainians were previously charged with passing on information to aid Moscow's military.



In response to the situation, Zelensky took to Telegram on Monday, stating that the head of the State Security Administration had briefed him on "counterintelligence operations against traitors."



Zelensky had visited the Mykolaiv region in June following the floods caused by a breach in the Kakhovka dam and again in July after it was shelled.



The Ukrainian Security Agency revealed that they were aware of the plot early on and took additional security measures during Zelensky's visit to the region.



The agency added that the suspect was assisting Russia in preparing for an "intensive airstrike on the Mykolaiv region" and sought to obtain data on electronic warfare systems and ammunition depots.



State Security officers continued to monitor her to gather more information about her Russian trainers and assignments. Subsequently, they apprehended the woman "red-handed" while attempting to pass intelligence data to Russian intelligence agencies.



The suspect was found to be residing in the small southern town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and had previously worked at a store located in a military base there. She had been capturing images of sites and attempting to gather information through her personal contacts in the area.



The woman is now facing charges of unauthorized disclosure of information about military movements and forces, which carries a prison sentence of 12 years.









AFP