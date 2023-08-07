Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky

World News
2023-08-07 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky

Ukrainian Security Agency stated on Monday that they have apprehended a woman accused of aiding Russia in plotting an attack against President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to a flood-affected region.

According to the security agency, the woman was gathering intelligence to determine Zelensky's itinerary before his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region. They also released an unclear image of the woman being stopped by masked security personnel in a kitchen, along with some handwritten notes and phone messages related to military activities.

This incident comes after several pro-Russian Ukrainians were previously charged with passing on information to aid Moscow's military.

In response to the situation, Zelensky took to Telegram on Monday, stating that the head of the State Security Administration had briefed him on "counterintelligence operations against traitors."

Zelensky had visited the Mykolaiv region in June following the floods caused by a breach in the Kakhovka dam and again in July after it was shelled.

The Ukrainian Security Agency revealed that they were aware of the plot early on and took additional security measures during Zelensky's visit to the region.

The agency added that the suspect was assisting Russia in preparing for an "intensive airstrike on the Mykolaiv region" and sought to obtain data on electronic warfare systems and ammunition depots.

State Security officers continued to monitor her to gather more information about her Russian trainers and assignments. Subsequently, they apprehended the woman "red-handed" while attempting to pass intelligence data to Russian intelligence agencies.

The suspect was found to be residing in the small southern town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and had previously worked at a store located in a military base there. She had been capturing images of sites and attempting to gather information through her personal contacts in the area.

The woman is now facing charges of unauthorized disclosure of information about military movements and forces, which carries a prison sentence of 12 years.




AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Detain

Woman

Accuse

Plotting

Attack

Zelensky

LBCI Next
Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday
Moscow reaffirms demand for Kyiv's surrender after Jeddah meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Crimean bridge

LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:27

Unprecedented floods in Slovenia leave six dead

LBCI
World News
10:49

West African leaders to meet in Abuja on Thursday to discuss Niger situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration

LBCI
World News
09:00

Biden in the Grand Canyon to promote his environmental policies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-06

Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More