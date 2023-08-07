Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday

2023-08-07
Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday
Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday

Russia announced on Monday its intention to launch a mission to the moon on Friday, after repeated delays, marking the first such mission in nearly 50 years. 

The Russian Space Agency stated ahead of Russia's first lunar mission since 1976, "A Soyuz rocket has been assembled for the launch of the Luna-25 spacecraft (landing vehicle)," indicating that "the launch process will take place on August 11th at 02:10:57 Moscow time (23:10:57 UTC on Thursday)." 

AFP 
 

