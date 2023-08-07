News
Biden in the Grand Canyon to promote his environmental policies
World News
2023-08-07 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden in the Grand Canyon to promote his environmental policies
US President Joe Biden is heading to the western United States starting from Monday to promote his environmental policies, with his first stop at one of the most breathtaking natural sites in the world, the Grand Canyon National Park.
According to several US media outlets, he may announce the establishment of a new "national memorial" around the site, which would be a vast protected area and prevent uranium extraction.
This decision reflects the concerns of Native Indian populations in the region.
The President will stay in Arizona on Tuesday and then move on to New Mexico on Wednesday, both states rich in natural resources but also particularly affected by recent severe heatwaves.
He will then visit Utah on Thursday, a trip dedicated to his programs for veterans.
The 80-year-old Democrat, running for re-election, intends to showcase "investments in his administration's historic efforts to protect the climate, natural sites, and clean energy," according to the White House.
All of this comes as the first anniversary of his presidency's major landmark, the "Inflation Reduction Act," which was issued on August 16, 2022, and includes a massive investment program in energy transformation, approaches.
Joe Biden consistently describes climate change as an "existential threat" and criticizes those who doubt it within the ranks of the Republican opposition.
The choice of Arizona is not without hidden electoral motives.
It cannot be denied that it is a state symbolizing the challenges imposed by climate change, with extreme temperatures and drought.
However, Arizona will also be one of the most contested swing states in the upcoming presidential elections in over a year.
AFP
