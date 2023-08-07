West African leaders to meet in Abuja on Thursday to discuss Niger situation

2023-08-07 | 10:49
West African leaders to meet in Abuja on Thursday to discuss Niger situation
West African leaders to meet in Abuja on Thursday to discuss Niger situation

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an "extraordinary summit" on Niger in Abuja on Thursday, as announced by the organization following the end of the deadline it set for the coup leaders to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum. 

ECOWAS stated in a press release, "Leaders of the West African organization will hold a new extraordinary summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger." 

Despite the military intervention framework proposed by these nations' armies last week, a source within the organization confirmed that such a step will not be taken immediately. 

AFP 
 

