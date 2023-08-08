News
Blinken: Diplomacy is the best way to resolve Niger crisis
World News
2023-08-08 | 02:08
Blinken: Diplomacy is the best way to resolve Niger crisis
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in an interview with Radio France Internationale on Monday that diplomacy is the "best way" to resolve the crisis caused by the coup in Niger.
Blinken stated, "Diplomacy is undoubtedly the best way to address this situation. This is the approach of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), our approach, and we support ECOWAS' efforts to restore constitutional order."
