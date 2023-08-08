News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine confirms its "satisfaction" with Saudi leaders'
World News
2023-08-08 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ukraine confirms its "satisfaction" with Saudi leaders'
Ukraine announced on Monday its satisfaction with a summit held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend to discuss a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, a summit to which Moscow was not invited.
The talks took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah and included around 40 countries, including emerging powers like India and Brazil. Notably, both India and Brazil have expressed their reluctance towards Western efforts to sanction Russia.
Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, stated, "We are content with the summit's outcomes." He continued, "The meeting in Saudi Arabia serves as a demonstration to a world where there is no place for aggressive actions, as pursued by Russia."
Yermak revealed that an agreement was reached to hold another meeting, though no specific dates were set, with the intention of involving more countries. He noted the presence of the Chinese envoy in all the events.
He reiterated the importance of not making any decisions concerning Ukraine without its knowledge and consent.
Earlier, Moscow had emphasized that Kyiv's surrender alone would suffice to halt the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated in a release, "We are convinced that a comprehensive, permanent, and just settlement will only be possible if the Kyiv regime puts an end to its hostile actions and terrorist attacks." She added, "Recognition of the new realities on the ground (in eastern and southern Ukraine) is necessary, along with ensuring Ukraine's disarmament and eliminating the Nazis within it." She also emphasized the need to "confirm the original foundations of Ukraine's sovereignty, including neutrality, non-alignment, and the absence of nuclear weapons." These demands had previously been rejected by Kyiv after Moscow proposed them following its military offensive in February 2022.
Riyadh, with proximity to both Moscow and Washington, aims to enhance its international presence. In mid-May, Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Jeddah during the Arab League summit, expressing gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "support for the unity and sovereignty of Ukrainian territories."
In conclusion, Ukraine has expressed its contentment with the outcomes of the peace summit held in Saudi Arabia, which sought to address the ongoing conflict in the country. The absence of Moscow from the discussions highlights the complex dynamics surrounding the conflict resolution efforts. This summit underscores the evolving role of Riyadh on the global stage as it aims to engage with various nations to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Ukraine
Confirms
Satisfaction
Saudi Arabia
Leaders
Talks
Conflict
Territory
Next
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts
Blinken: Diplomacy is the best way to resolve Niger crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-05
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
World News
2023-08-05
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
0
World News
2023-07-28
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
World News
2023-07-28
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25
Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25
Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues
0
World News
2023-07-17
EU and Latin America strive for stronger ties amidst Ukraine conflict disputes
World News
2023-07-17
EU and Latin America strive for stronger ties amidst Ukraine conflict disputes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:02
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
World News
04:02
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
0
World News
03:36
At least eight dead in Russian bombing of building in eastern Ukraine
World News
03:36
At least eight dead in Russian bombing of building in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
03:34
China Records Biggest Decline in Exports Since 2020
World News
03:34
China Records Biggest Decline in Exports Since 2020
0
World News
03:24
Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial
World News
03:24
Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-05
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Middle East News
2023-08-05
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
0
World News
2023-07-11
The Myanmar crisis dominates divided ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia
World News
2023-07-11
The Myanmar crisis dominates divided ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days
0
World News
04:02
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
World News
04:02
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
2
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
3
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
4
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
6
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More