Ukraine confirms its "satisfaction" with Saudi leaders'

2023-08-08 | 03:11
Ukraine confirms its &quot;satisfaction&quot; with Saudi leaders&#39;
Ukraine confirms its "satisfaction" with Saudi leaders'

Ukraine announced on Monday its satisfaction with a summit held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend to discuss a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, a summit to which Moscow was not invited.

The talks took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah and included around 40 countries, including emerging powers like India and Brazil. Notably, both India and Brazil have expressed their reluctance towards Western efforts to sanction Russia.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, stated, "We are content with the summit's outcomes." He continued, "The meeting in Saudi Arabia serves as a demonstration to a world where there is no place for aggressive actions, as pursued by Russia."

Yermak revealed that an agreement was reached to hold another meeting, though no specific dates were set, with the intention of involving more countries. He noted the presence of the Chinese envoy in all the events.

He reiterated the importance of not making any decisions concerning Ukraine without its knowledge and consent.

Earlier, Moscow had emphasized that Kyiv's surrender alone would suffice to halt the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated in a release, "We are convinced that a comprehensive, permanent, and just settlement will only be possible if the Kyiv regime puts an end to its hostile actions and terrorist attacks." She added, "Recognition of the new realities on the ground (in eastern and southern Ukraine) is necessary, along with ensuring Ukraine's disarmament and eliminating the Nazis within it." She also emphasized the need to "confirm the original foundations of Ukraine's sovereignty, including neutrality, non-alignment, and the absence of nuclear weapons." These demands had previously been rejected by Kyiv after Moscow proposed them following its military offensive in February 2022.

Riyadh, with proximity to both Moscow and Washington, aims to enhance its international presence. In mid-May, Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Jeddah during the Arab League summit, expressing gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "support for the unity and sovereignty of Ukrainian territories."

In conclusion, Ukraine has expressed its contentment with the outcomes of the peace summit held in Saudi Arabia, which sought to address the ongoing conflict in the country. The absence of Moscow from the discussions highlights the complex dynamics surrounding the conflict resolution efforts. This summit underscores the evolving role of Riyadh on the global stage as it aims to engage with various nations to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Ukraine

Confirms

Satisfaction

Saudi Arabia

Leaders

Talks

Conflict

Territory

