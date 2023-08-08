US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts

World News
2023-08-08 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts

Victoria Nuland, the Assistant Secretary of State for the United States, revealed on Monday that her meeting with military leaders in Niger yielded no immediate progress towards resolving the ongoing coup crisis.

Nuland, speaking via phone from Niamey, the capital of Niger, informed reporters that she had engaged in talks with top military leaders in the country for over two hours.

She elaborated that these discussions were characterized by frankness and occasional difficulties. 

"This was the first conversation in which the United States presented its goodwill efforts if there is a willingness among those responsible for this situation to return to constitutional normalcy," she stated.

She pointed out that the offer did not find acceptance.

Nuland disclosed that she met with General Moussa Salou Barma, who was newly appointed as the head of the armed forces, along with other leaders.

She further revealed that the military group did not respond to her request for a meeting with their commander, General Abdulrahman Tiani, nor did they comply with her request for a meeting with the detained president, Mohamed Bazoum. It is worth noting that American officials had engaged in telephone conversations with Bazoum.

Nuland conveyed that she presented "a number of options" to end the coup.

She affirmed that she underscored the consequences on the relationship with the United States if the coup perpetrators do not restore power to Bazoum, or if they follow the path of neighboring countries in collaborating with the Russian Wagner Group mercenaries.

"I hope the door to diplomacy remains open. We've made that offer. We'll see," she added.

Nuland mentioned that Barma is well-informed about cooperation with the United States due to his previous engagement with special forces.

She emphasized that the Niger coup leaders "very well understand the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is summoned" to the country.

In conclusion, the meeting between Victoria Nuland, the US Assistant Secretary of State, and the military leaders in Niger did not result in immediate progress towards resolving the coup crisis. The discussions were marked by their candid nature, and Nuland presented potential options to end the coup. The response of the military group and the lingering uncertainty surrounding the situation underscore the complexity of the ongoing crisis in Niger.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

US

Assistant

Secretary

State

Meets

Niger

Military

Leaders

Amidst

Stalled

Coup

Resolutions

LBCI Next
Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial
Ukraine confirms its "satisfaction" with Saudi leaders'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Nigerian coup leaders scrap military deals with France, threaten swift retaliation

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Military announces ousting of Niger's president in a statement broadcasted on national television

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:02

July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded

LBCI
World News
03:36

At least eight dead in Russian bombing of building in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:34

China Records Biggest Decline in Exports Since 2020

LBCI
World News
03:24

Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-05

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

The Myanmar crisis dominates divided ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

Over 100 million users join "Threads" in just five days

LBCI
World News
04:02

July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More