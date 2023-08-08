News
Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial
World News
2023-08-08 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump accuses prosecutors of trying to silence him before his trial
Former Republican President Donald Trump responded on Monday to attempts by government lawyers to restrict the information he can publicly share concerning his historic trial for charges related to conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.
In a post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump stated, "I should not be subject to a gag order as it will infringe upon my freedom of speech." He added that such an order should be "rather imposed on Crazy Jack Smith and the Department of Justice, as they are +illegally leaking+ information to the media."
Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who leveled accusations against Trump for seeking to reverse the 2020 election results, issued a memorandum on Friday urging a federal judge to issue a pretrial restraining order concerning evidence that may be disclosed, preventing the former president from revealing case details.
Prosecutors stated, "The defendant has already made public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, lawyers, and others involved in the ongoing court cases against him."
Conversely, Trump's lawyers argued on Monday that the restrictions proposed by Smith would violate Trump's right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment of the Constitution.
In their response, Trump's lawyers wrote that "the government seeks to limit the rights granted by the First Amendment," accusing it of attempting to "turn the court into a censor." They added, "Even worse, it does so against its principal political adversary, during the election cycle," reiterating the argument of their client, who denounces the "political persecution" being exercised against him.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Accuses
Responds
Attempt
Limit
Public
Information
Regarding
Trial
