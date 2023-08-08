China demands Philippines withdraw vessel parked in disputed waters

China has called on the Philippines to remove a stranded ship deliberately halted two decades ago near a disputed reef in the South China Sea, a region that has been a recent source of tension. The two countries, along with Vietnam, Brunei, and Malaysia, are engaged in territorial disputes over numerous islands and coral reefs in the Spratly archipelago. Beijing asserts full sovereignty over them, while the countries that have territorial claims control portions of the area.



The Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard vessels of spraying water hoses at Filipino ships over the weekend that were transporting supplies to its military personnel stationed on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, which is under Manila's control.



In 1999, the Philippines intentionally grounded the naval vessel "BRP Sierra Madre" on the coral reef to establish a forward presence and assert its sovereignty in the face of China's territorial claims.



Since then, the ship has been a point of contention between Beijing and Manila. The vessel serves as a resupply station for the Philippine marines stationed there.



The Philippines has accused Chinese coast guard vessels of violating international law by obstructing the recent resupply mission and using water hoses. One of the chartered boats attempting to reach the coral reef was unable to dock.



In response, China, which claims sovereignty over the majority of the South China Sea, stated that it has taken "necessary measures" against ships that illegally entered its waters. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated, "The Philippines has repeatedly promised to remove the stranded vessel by withdrawing it."



The spokesperson further stated, "However, 24 years have passed. Not only has the Philippines failed to remove it, but it is also trying to repair and reinforce the ship extensively to solidify its permanent occupation of Ren'ai," the Chinese name for the coral reef.



Beijing asserts that it has been addressing the issue of the ship through diplomatic channels with Manila for a long time, but Philippine authorities have shown ill intent by enhancing the ship, which "violates international law."



The Chinese spokesperson added that "China once again urges the Philippines to immediately withdraw this warship and return to the situation before, where no person or any facility was present on the coral reef."



The Philippines asserts that its vessels conducting patrols in these contested waters are regularly monitored or intercepted by Chinese coast guard ships or navy vessels.



Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the Philippine National Security Council, affirmed on Monday, "We will never abandon Ayungin. We will hold on to it," using the Philippine name for Second Thomas Shoal.



The incident on Saturday was the first such occurrence since November 2021 when China targeted ships transporting supplies to Filipino military personnel with water hoses.



Second Thomas Shoal, a coral reef, lies within the disputed Spratly Islands, situated around 200 kilometers from the Philippine island of Palawan and over a thousand kilometers from Hainan Island, the nearest Chinese territory.



China claims sovereignty over the majority of the South China Sea and has disregarded a 2016 ruling by an international court that stated there is no legal basis for its claims.



Since 2020, the Philippines has issued over 400 diplomatic protests against China for "unlawful activities" in the South China Sea, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.



The Philippines and China have had a history of maritime disputes in the South China Sea. Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte avoided provoking China in this regard and adopted a cautious approach, seeking to strengthen economic ties with China and attract investments. However, since taking office in June of last year, President Marco has asserted that he will not allow China to encroach on Philippine rights. His presidency has also witnessed a closer relationship with the United States.

