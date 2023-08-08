News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Khan appeals his prison sentence in Pakistan and his lawyers apply for bail
World News
2023-08-08 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Khan appeals his prison sentence in Pakistan and his lawyers apply for bail
Lawyers for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan filed a request on Tuesday to appeal his three-year prison sentence for corruption charges, which began its enforcement within a small cell in an old prison dating back to the early 20th century.
Authorities arrested the former cricket star over the weekend following his conviction in one of more than 200 cases he faces since being ousted from power in April 2022 via a vote of no confidence.
If the sentence stands, Khan (70 years old) would be barred from running in the upcoming elections later this year.
The former Prime Minister is currently being held in a prison that dates back to the colonial era on the outskirts of the historic city of Attock, situated about 60 kilometers west of Islamabad.
One of Khan's defense lawyers, Gohar Khan, told Agence France-Presse (AFP), "We have filed an appeal... Our request seeks a temporary suspension of the court's verdict and his release on bail."
He indicated that "the court will hear the matter tomorrow, and given the short duration of the sentence, we hope that Khan will be granted conditional release within weeks."
However, another lawyer from Khan's defense team, Mushaal Yousafzai, cautioned that authorities might seek to delay the process.
He stated, "The rule of law is not currently prevailing in Pakistan; we are rushing from one court to another."
A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister affirmed on Monday that Khan's morale remains high despite the harsh conditions of his detention.
Raouf Hassan, the spokesperson, told AFP that Khan is "detained in deplorable conditions unfit for any human being, but his spirits are high." He pointed out that Khan told them, "Tell the people that I will not compromise my principles."
Hassan explained that Khan sleeps on the ground in a cell with room only for a prayer mat, with limited daylight coming in, equipped with a fan but no air conditioning amid the scorching summer heat.
Khan's lawyers were granted authorization to file a bail application and a request to transfer him to a more comfortable cell typically reserved for high-profile individuals.
In a court session that Khan did not attend on Saturday, the judge found him guilty of corruption charges related to gifts he received while in power and sentenced him to three years in prison.
Anyone convicted of a criminal offense is disqualified from running for elections in Pakistan, although many politicians, including current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, have managed to either overturn or invalidate their convictions and subsequently lead the country.
The parliament is set to dissolve on Wednesday, days before the end of Khan's term, giving the interim government until mid-November to hold elections. Speculation arises about the possibility of postponing elections after the release of the latest population census figures over the past weekend.
Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a local television channel that redistricting would need to be done based on the new population count, warning that it might lead to election delays.
He hoped that any postponement would be limited to a period not exceeding "50 to 60 days."
Khan's arrest for three days in May in the same case led to violent clashes, with tens of thousands of his supporters taking to the streets in confrontations with the police.
Following his release, his party was subjected to a security crackdown that included thousands of arrests and reports of intimidation and suppression of journalists.
However, the reactions to his arrest this time are radically different, as limited and scattered protests have been reported, including outside the Supreme Court in Lahore, where dozens of people gathered. Nevertheless, Khan's ability to influence the street has significantly diminished, especially after the arrest of thousands of his supporters as part of the security campaign targeting his party and the "Justice Movement."
Opinion writer Osama Khaliji explained to Agence France-Presse that "the subdued response to his arrest is a result of the harsh crackdown that targeted Justice Movement supporters following his first arrest."
He noted that "the arrest of party activists after Imran Khan's detention in May, along with the hasty enactment of stringent laws, had a horrifying impact on Pakistani citizens."
AFP
World News
Khan
Appeals
Former
Pakistan
Prime Minister
Sentence
Appeal
Submitted
Bail
Next
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
China demands Philippines withdraw vessel parked in disputed waters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-05
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
World News
2023-08-05
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges
0
World News
2023-06-19
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
World News
2023-06-19
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Mufti Derian appeals to Palestinian fighters to cease their fighting
0
World News
2023-07-07
A "terrorist" investigation opens in Belgium after a former soldier threatened Prime Minister
World News
2023-07-07
A "terrorist" investigation opens in Belgium after a former soldier threatened Prime Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:40
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
World News
07:40
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
0
World News
05:29
China demands Philippines withdraw vessel parked in disputed waters
World News
05:29
China demands Philippines withdraw vessel parked in disputed waters
0
World News
04:02
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
World News
04:02
July 2023 breaks record as hottest month ever recorded
0
World News
03:36
At least eight dead in Russian bombing of building in eastern Ukraine
World News
03:36
At least eight dead in Russian bombing of building in eastern Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:17
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
09:17
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29
Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29
Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
3
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
6
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
7
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
8
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More