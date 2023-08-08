Blinken warns that the Wagner group is trying to "exploit" the coup d 'état in Niger

2023-08-08 | 10:39
Blinken warns that the Wagner group is trying to &quot;exploit&quot; the coup d &#39;&eacute;tat in Niger
2min
Blinken warns that the Wagner group is trying to "exploit" the coup d 'état in Niger

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Wagner Group, a private military company, is working to "exploit" the military coup in Niger, while simultaneously ruling out that Russia or Wagner were behind the coup.

The coup on July 26, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, received condemnation from several Western countries, including France, the former colonial power in the country. Conversely, neighboring countries supported the coup plotters, including Mali, which hosts Wagner elements on its territory.

Blinken stated in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday, "I don't think what's happened and what continues to happen in Niger is being incited by Russia or Wagner... but they're trying to exploit it."

He added, "Everywhere Wagner has gone, death, destruction, and exploitation have followed."

The mercenary group operates in African countries, notably Mali and the Central African Republic, and Western governments and non-governmental organizations accuse it of human rights violations.

The group provides services to struggling regimes. In Mali and the Central African Republic, they provide protection to existing authorities and offer military training or even legal advice for constitutional reform.

Mali's relationship with Russia has grown closer since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, in which Wagner was heavily involved before the armed uprising against the Russian military leadership in late June.

On Monday, a US official warned the leaders of the coup in Niger against emulating neighboring countries in collaborating with Wagner.

US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated in a press briefing from Niamey that the coup leaders "understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited" into the country.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Antony Blinken

US

Secretary

State

Niger

Coup

Wagner

Group

Activities

Blinken: Diplomacy is the best way to resolve Niger crisis
Unprecedented floods in Slovenia leave six dead
