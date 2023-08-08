News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken warns that the Wagner group is trying to "exploit" the coup d 'état in Niger
World News
2023-08-08 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken warns that the Wagner group is trying to "exploit" the coup d 'état in Niger
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Wagner Group, a private military company, is working to "exploit" the military coup in Niger, while simultaneously ruling out that Russia or Wagner were behind the coup.
The coup on July 26, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, received condemnation from several Western countries, including France, the former colonial power in the country. Conversely, neighboring countries supported the coup plotters, including Mali, which hosts Wagner elements on its territory.
Blinken stated in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday, "I don't think what's happened and what continues to happen in Niger is being incited by Russia or Wagner... but they're trying to exploit it."
He added, "Everywhere Wagner has gone, death, destruction, and exploitation have followed."
The mercenary group operates in African countries, notably Mali and the Central African Republic, and Western governments and non-governmental organizations accuse it of human rights violations.
The group provides services to struggling regimes. In Mali and the Central African Republic, they provide protection to existing authorities and offer military training or even legal advice for constitutional reform.
Mali's relationship with Russia has grown closer since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, in which Wagner was heavily involved before the armed uprising against the Russian military leadership in late June.
On Monday, a US official warned the leaders of the coup in Niger against emulating neighboring countries in collaborating with Wagner.
US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated in a press briefing from Niamey that the coup leaders "understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited" into the country.
AFP
World News
Antony Blinken
US
Secretary
State
Niger
Coup
Wagner
Group
Activities
Next
Blinken: Diplomacy is the best way to resolve Niger crisis
Unprecedented floods in Slovenia leave six dead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:17
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts
World News
03:17
US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts
0
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken calls for "immediate release" of Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum amidst military incursion
0
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
0
World News
2023-07-28
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
World News
2023-07-28
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:53
China seeks to regulate facial recognition technology
Variety and Tech
07:53
China seeks to regulate facial recognition technology
0
World News
07:40
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
World News
07:40
Regional summit in Brazil to save the Amazon
0
World News
05:33
Khan appeals his prison sentence in Pakistan and his lawyers apply for bail
World News
05:33
Khan appeals his prison sentence in Pakistan and his lawyers apply for bail
0
World News
05:29
China demands Philippines withdraw vessel parked in disputed waters
World News
05:29
China demands Philippines withdraw vessel parked in disputed waters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol
0
World News
2023-08-03
Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker
World News
2023-08-03
Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
2
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
5
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
6
Lebanon News
03:42
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM
8
Lebanon News
03:18
Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform
Lebanon News
03:18
Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More