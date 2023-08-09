Russia shoots down two drones that tried to fly over Moscow

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and downed two drones that were headed towards Moscow, as announced by the city's mayor. This comes as such attacks of this nature on the Russian capital are increasing.



Sergei Sobyanin conveyed via Telegram, "An attempt by two military drones to fly over our city was recorded. Both were downed by air defense systems – one in the Domodedovo area (south of the capital), and the other in the area of the Minsk highway."



He did not provide details about the source of the attack. He further stated, "Currently, there is no information about casualties" related to the downed drones and noted that emergency services are present at the incident sites.



In recent weeks, there has been a surge in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory, often targeting Moscow and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed.



According to authorities, Moscow experienced several drone attacks last week, including an attack that caused damage to a commercial building in a business district.







