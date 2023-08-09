Berlin offers extension of patriot missile defense systems deployment in Poland

2023-08-09
Berlin offers extension of patriot missile defense systems deployment in Poland
Berlin offers extension of patriot missile defense systems deployment in Poland

Berlin has announced that it has proposed extending the timeframe for the deployment of its Patriot missile defense systems in Poland, likely until the end of the year.

In January, Berlin dispatched three Patriot units to eastern Poland following an explosion in a Polish village in late 2022, believed to have been caused by a stray Ukrainian air defense missile.

Originally, the deployment of these American-made systems was intended for a maximum of six months, to avoid depleting Germany's weapon reserves.

However, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement indicating that it had offered Poland permission to retain the systems "throughout the summer and likely until the end of the year."

The ministry clarified that there are currently no plans to extend the timeline for the deployment of the missile defense systems beyond 2023.

Starting in 2024, the systems will become a "significant contribution" to the Rapid Response Force of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to the ministry.

The ministry emphasized that the deployment of Patriot systems, not only in Poland but also in Slovakia and Lithuania, requires procedures for the renewal of components and equipment.

Initially, the Polish Defense Minister had rejected the German offer to deploy Patriot units on Polish soil, urging instead for them to be sent to Ukraine to assist in countering the Russian invasion. However, he later reversed his stance and agreed to the deployment.

Subsequently, Germany, a major supplier of weapons to Kyiv, also sent a Patriot missile system to Ukraine.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

