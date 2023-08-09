South American countries form alliance to combat deforestation in the Amazon

On Tuesday, countries within the South American region that encompass the Amazon rainforests announced the establishment of an alliance to combat deforestation. This joint declaration was made during a summit held in Belém, northern Brazil.



The signatory countries include Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela. This alliance aims to "enhance regional cooperation to combat deforestation and prevent the Amazon from reaching a point of no return," as stated in the joint announcement.



During the summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called on Amazon countries to take "urgent" joint actions to curb the destruction of the world's largest rainforest.



In his opening speech alongside other South American leaders, Lula emphasized that fighting deforestation is crucial for addressing "the severe degradation of climate change."



Coinciding with the summit, the European Copernicus Climate Change Service announced that July 2023 broke the record for the hottest month ever recorded globally, surpassing July 2019 by 0.33 degrees Celsius.



Lula described the summit as a "turning point," stating that "resuming and expanding our cooperation is more urgent than ever... We must strengthen a new vision for sustainable and comprehensive development in the region, combining environmental preservation and job creation."



The summit, which lasts until Wednesday, gathers representatives from the eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), established in 1995 to protect this vast region, which holds around 10 percent of the world's biodiversity.



President Lula sat alongside his counterparts from Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru, while Ecuador, Suriname, and Guyana were represented by their ministers.



Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was represented by his deputy, Delcy Rodríguez, as he announced on his X account that he was suffering from an ear infection.



The coastal city of Belém, with a population of 1.3 million, hosts the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in 2025.



- "Bold and Stringent Measures" -

Countries not belonging to ACTO were also invited to the summit, particularly France, whose overseas department French Guiana is located in the Amazon region. France is represented by its ambassador to Brasília, Brigitte Collet.



On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on his X account that "it is essential to put an end to deforestation," calling for the "protection of vital carbon and biodiversity reservoirs for the benefit of forest countries, their populations, and the world as a whole."



Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva declared in Belém on Monday, "We cannot allow the Amazon to reach the point of no return."



Reaching the point of no return would mean that the Amazon would emit more carbon than it absorbs, exacerbating global warming.



Upon returning to power in January, Lula pledged to end deforestation by 2030, which had significantly increased under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil is home to 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest.



- "Much More Serious Problems" -

However, Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that "the decision to stop deforestation will not be sufficient."



He added, "Science has shown us that even if we cover the entire world with trees, it won't be enough to absorb carbon dioxide emissions... We must abandon fossil fuels."



He emphasized that this responsibility lies primarily with the "North," while "we (Amazon countries) must protect the sponge," referring to tropical forests.



Nonetheless, the issue of energy transition remains more sensitive for major fuel producers in the Amazon region, such as Venezuela or Brazil.



This matter was also discussed last weekend during a meeting of civil society representatives in Belém titled "Amazon Dialogues," held in parallel with protests demanding an "Amazon free of oil."



On Tuesday, a march took place in the streets of Belém, with around 1,500 participants including activists from indigenous communities. Banners were raised during the protest, bearing messages like "We have been here since time immemorial."



Indigenous leader Roni Mituktire stated to Agence France-Presse on Monday, "If we don't stop deforestation, we will face much more serious problems."

AFP