Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies

2023-08-09
LBCI
Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies
Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies

Scientists revealed in a recent study the dire news that Antarctic sea ice has reached an unprecedented low this year due to the escalating global temperatures.

The effects of climate change on the continent have been investigated, underscoring that this distressing trend cannot be swiftly reversed.

The study, featured in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, indicated that the already diminished summer ice extent on the continent, which plummeted below 2 million square kilometers (772,000 square miles) last year for the first time since satellite observation began in 1978, experienced a further decline to a new low in February.
 

Scientists

Solution

Antarctic Sea

Ice

Warming

Climate

