Poland to deploy two thousand additional soldiers at the border with Belarus

Poland intends to deploy two thousand additional soldiers to reinforce its eastern border with Belarus, as reported by Deputy Minister of the Interior, Maciej Wąsik, on Wednesday.



Poland recently warned of possible provocations by Belarus and the risks posed by the Russian Wagner Group after Minsk hosted a portion of its fighters on its territory following their rebellion in Russia.



Furthermore, on Monday, Warsaw accused Minsk and Moscow of orchestrating a major new wave of migration to destabilize the stability along the Polish borders, which constitute the eastern borders of the European Union.



Confronting a record number of migrants attempting to cross the borders, Polish border guards requested the deployment of one thousand soldiers at the beginning of the week.



Maciej Wąsik stated to the Polish news agency, "The reinforcements will not be from one thousand soldiers but rather two thousand," indicating that the Ministry of Defense approved this decision in response to the border guards' request.



The deployment of these reinforcements is expected within two weeks to join the currently stationed one thousand soldiers near the borders.



Wąsik accused Belarusian authorities of orchestrating all border crossing attempts illegally.



He stated, "If we had genuine border guards on the other side, not smugglers, there wouldn't be any crossing attempts at all."



Polish border guards reported on Monday that nineteen thousand migrants attempted to enter Poland since the beginning of the year, compared to sixteen thousand in the year 2022, with a "record number" recorded in July as over four thousand individuals attempted to cross the borders."



