News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More than 40 migrants are missing after boat sank in Mediterranean
World News
2023-08-09 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
More than 40 migrants are missing after boat sank in Mediterranean
A total of 41 people, including three children, have lost their lives after their boat, carrying 45 migrants, set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, last week and subsequently sank. This information was conveyed in a statement by the United Nations on Wednesday, citing four survivors who were transferred to the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The UN agencies for refugees (UNHCR) and children (UNICEF) as well as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed deep regret in a joint statement over the "horrific drowning incident that occurred on the night of Thursday, August 3rd, and Friday, August 4th, in the Mediterranean Sea."
World News
Tunisia
Deaths
Boat
Migration
Immigrants
Mediterranean
Next
Biden says he will visit Vietnam soon
Blinken warns that the Wagner group is trying to "exploit" the coup d 'état in Niger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-06
More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration
World News
2023-08-06
More than 30 missing after two migrant boats sank off Italy: International Organization for Migration
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
0
World News
2023-07-23
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
World News
2023-07-23
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
0
World News
2023-07-17
Tunisia and EU sign "strategic partnership" agreement on economy and migration
World News
2023-07-17
Tunisia and EU sign "strategic partnership" agreement on economy and migration
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:28
Sweden to ease nuclear restrictions and consider new reactors
World News
10:28
Sweden to ease nuclear restrictions and consider new reactors
0
World News
08:58
Explosion at Russian factory leaves 52 injured
World News
08:58
Explosion at Russian factory leaves 52 injured
0
World News
08:20
Poland to deploy two thousand additional soldiers at the border with Belarus
World News
08:20
Poland to deploy two thousand additional soldiers at the border with Belarus
0
World News
07:52
Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies
World News
07:52
Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
Unidentified shooter on motorcycle shoots young man in Sidon's Nejmeh Square
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Spotify expands its AI-powered DJ feature globally
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Spotify expands its AI-powered DJ feature globally
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
5
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
8
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More