More than 40 migrants are missing after boat sank in Mediterranean

A total of 41 people, including three children, have lost their lives after their boat, carrying 45 migrants, set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, last week and subsequently sank. This information was conveyed in a statement by the United Nations on Wednesday, citing four survivors who were transferred to the Italian island of Lampedusa.



The UN agencies for refugees (UNHCR) and children (UNICEF) as well as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed deep regret in a joint statement over the "horrific drowning incident that occurred on the night of Thursday, August 3rd, and Friday, August 4th, in the Mediterranean Sea."