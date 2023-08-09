Sweden to ease nuclear restrictions and consider new reactors

2023-08-09 | 10:28
Sweden to ease nuclear restrictions and consider new reactors
Sweden to ease nuclear restrictions and consider new reactors

The Swedish government announced on Wednesday that it will lift the restrictions on the number of allowed nuclear reactors in the country and streamline the process of issuing licenses for new reactors.

Climate Minister Romina Broomé stated in a press conference that "the climate transition requires a doubling of electricity production over the next two decades."

She added that the government believes new nuclear energy equivalent to 10 traditional reactors should come into service in the next two decades.

It has been confirmed that the government is moving forward with a legislative proposal aimed at lifting the cap of ten reactors in the country, along with a requirement to build new reactors at existing reactor sites.

Broomé mentioned that these restrictions were "blocking a modern view of nuclear energy," and added that the government will also ease the process of constructing new reactors.

She clarified that the proposed legislation will be discussed in the parliament during the autumn.

In a non-binding referendum in 1980, the Scandinavian nation chose to gradually phase out nuclear energy.

Since then, Sweden has shut down six of its twelve reactors. The remaining reactors, situated in three nuclear power plants, currently generate around 30% of the country's electricity consumption.

However, Sweden is struggling to find an alternative to its nuclear energy, as renewable energy has not yet been able to meet all its needs.
 
In 2016, a broad political majority agreed to extend the use of nuclear energy for the foreseeable future, opening the way for the construction of new reactors to replace the aging ones that have reached the end of their lifespan.

The reactors were commissioned in the 1970s and 1980s, with most of them being around 40 years old and in need of updates.

Traditionally, the Social Democratic Party of Sweden, which led the previous government, opposes building new reactors, while the center-right supports it.

Upon taking office in late 2022, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Olof Kristersson declared its intention to build new reactors.

Furthermore, the government announced changes to Sweden's energy policies, altering the goal from achieving 100% "renewable" energy to 100% "fossil-free" energy.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

