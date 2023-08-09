One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border

World News
2023-08-09 | 12:38
High views
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
0min
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border

The governor of the Belgorod region in Russia announced on Wednesday the killing of a civilian and the injury of four others in a Ukrainian shelling that targeted the town of Gorkovsky near the border with Ukraine.

"Ukrainian forces shelled Gorkovsky. Five shells exploded in the center of the town near the school," the governor stated, adding that "a man was killed, three others were injured, and a woman was wounded."
 

