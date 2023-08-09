Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies

World News
2023-08-09 | 13:21
High views
Niger junta accuses France of violating closed airspace, Paris denies

The Military Council in Niger accused on Wednesday the former colonial power, France, of violating the closed airspace since Sunday and releasing "terrorists."

This comes amid Western African nations' hints at military intervention in Niamey in response to the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

However, a French government source quickly denied these accusations.
 

World News

Niger

France

Airspace

Paris

French

Military

