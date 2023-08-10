News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea's leader expels his army chief of staff and calls for war preparations
World News
2023-08-10 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korea's leader expels his army chief of staff and calls for war preparations
Official media in Pyongyang reported on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed the highest-ranking general in the army, calling for the intensification of war readiness "in an aggressive manner" by boosting weapons production and conducting more extensive training.
These developments emerged during a meeting of the Central Military Committee on Wednesday, according to a report by the North Korean Central News Agency. This comes just days after Kim's inspection visits to several major weapons factories and at a time when Seoul and Washington are preparing for large-scale joint military exercises later this month, which North Korea perceives as a prelude to an invasion.
The agency's report stated that Kim dismissed the Chief of General Staff Pak Su Il during the meeting and replaced him with Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, without providing further details.
The report also indicated that Wednesday's meeting agenda included "full war preparations," including "securing more powerful means of attack" to ensure "perfect military readiness for war." Kim further called on "all ammunition factories to proceed with production in large quantities for various weapons and equipment."
The North Korean leader also "called for actively conducting war training to effectively operate the latest weapons and equipment that have been deployed recently," according to the report.
The agency noted that Kim had reached a "significant conclusion on intensifying the military preparedness of the Korean People's Army in an offensive manner."
Additionally, the military meeting discussed preparations for a grand parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of North Korea's establishment on September 9, according to the Central News Agency.
Last month, Pyongyang organized a massive military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. Analysts described the event as "the clearest North Korean display of systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons."
North Korea also held a significant weapons exhibition in conjunction with the military parade, during which Kim escorted visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on a tour to showcase the country's latest and most advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones.
The recent military actions and statements from North Korea come amid heightened tensions in the region and are likely to draw international attention and concern. The replacement of a top general and the call for aggressive war preparations mark a notable shift in the North Korean military posture and may signal a more confrontational stance towards South Korea and the United States.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Leader
Kim Jong Un
Dismiss
Top
General
Calls
Aggressive
War
Preparations
Next
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
Hundreds protest in Lithuania to mark the third anniversary of democracy protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-06
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visits weapons factories
World News
2023-08-06
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visits weapons factories
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
Amazon will now warn consumers of recalls and product safety alerts related to their orders
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
Amazon will now warn consumers of recalls and product safety alerts related to their orders
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:50
New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years
World News
07:50
New York's immigration crisis could cost $12 billion in three years
0
World News
07:30
Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine
World News
07:30
Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine
0
World News
07:22
City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance
World News
07:22
City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance
0
World News
06:56
China allows group travel to 70 additional destinations
World News
06:56
China allows group travel to 70 additional destinations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-12
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
World News
2023-07-12
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
0
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
Lebanon News
14:21
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
2
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanese Army statement: Ammunition load from overturned truck in Kahaleh transported to military facility
3
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
4
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
Lebanon News
15:21
Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
News Bulletin Reports
14:51
From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case
7
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
Breaking Headlines
13:43
A truck overturned in Kahaleh area, the army forces were deployed in the area, while sources indicate that it belongs to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Lebanon News
16:54
Renewal Bloc condemns 'militia' incident in Kahale: Calls for state sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More