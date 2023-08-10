North Korea's leader expels his army chief of staff and calls for war preparations

2023-08-10 | 03:21
North Korea's leader expels his army chief of staff and calls for war preparations
North Korea's leader expels his army chief of staff and calls for war preparations

Official media in Pyongyang reported on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed the highest-ranking general in the army, calling for the intensification of war readiness "in an aggressive manner" by boosting weapons production and conducting more extensive training.

These developments emerged during a meeting of the Central Military Committee on Wednesday, according to a report by the North Korean Central News Agency. This comes just days after Kim's inspection visits to several major weapons factories and at a time when Seoul and Washington are preparing for large-scale joint military exercises later this month, which North Korea perceives as a prelude to an invasion.

The agency's report stated that Kim dismissed the Chief of General Staff Pak Su Il during the meeting and replaced him with Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, without providing further details.

The report also indicated that Wednesday's meeting agenda included "full war preparations," including "securing more powerful means of attack" to ensure "perfect military readiness for war." Kim further called on "all ammunition factories to proceed with production in large quantities for various weapons and equipment."

The North Korean leader also "called for actively conducting war training to effectively operate the latest weapons and equipment that have been deployed recently," according to the report.

The agency noted that Kim had reached a "significant conclusion on intensifying the military preparedness of the Korean People's Army in an offensive manner."

Additionally, the military meeting discussed preparations for a grand parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of North Korea's establishment on September 9, according to the Central News Agency.

Last month, Pyongyang organized a massive military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. Analysts described the event as "the clearest North Korean display of systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons."

North Korea also held a significant weapons exhibition in conjunction with the military parade, during which Kim escorted visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on a tour to showcase the country's latest and most advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones.

The recent military actions and statements from North Korea come amid heightened tensions in the region and are likely to draw international attention and concern. The replacement of a top general and the call for aggressive war preparations mark a notable shift in the North Korean military posture and may signal a more confrontational stance towards South Korea and the United States.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

