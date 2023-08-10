Presidential candidate in Ecuador shot dead after participating in election festival

Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador, was killed in a shooting following his participation in an electoral festival in Quito on Wednesday evening, according to officials.



Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso confirmed Villavicencio's death on Twitter, vowing that "this crime will not go unpunished."



Local media quoted Interior Minister Juan Zapata as saying that Villavicencio was shot dead after the conclusion of the campaign festival.



The 59-year-old centrist candidate was one of eight contenders in the first round of the presidential election, scheduled for August 20.



President Lasso stated that he had summoned his top security officials for a meeting regarding "this event that has shocked the country." He added that "organized crime has gone further than it should," pledging to impose the harshest penalties against the perpetrators.



The assassination marks a significant escalation of violence in Ecuador's political landscape and is likely to have profound effects on the upcoming presidential election. The government's response and its ability to bring the responsible parties to justice will be closely watched both nationally and internationally.



The incident highlights the challenges faced by politicians in the region and could raise concerns about security and the rule of law in Ecuador. The motivations behind the killing remain unclear, and a thorough investigation will be crucial in determining the underlying causes and potential connections to criminal organizations.



As the nation mourns the loss of a prominent political figure, the political community and the public alike will be looking to the government for reassurance and decisive action to prevent further violence in what has become an intensely charged electoral season.

AFP