UN secretary-general expresses grave concern over detention of Niger's ousted president

World News
2023-08-10 | 03:42
UN secretary-general expresses grave concern over detention of Niger's ousted president

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday that he is "very concerned" about the detention conditions of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, calling for his release.

Guterres condemned "the miserable living conditions under which President Bazoum is said to be living with his family," according to a statement issued by the United Nations.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the rebels who overthrew Bazoum in a coup late last month have isolated him and forced him to consume dry rice and pasta.

The network mentioned that the President said in a series of text messages exchanged with one of his friends that he is "deprived of any human contact since Friday," in addition to not being provided with food or medicine.

The spokesman for Guterres said that the Secretary-General "reiterates his concern for the health and safety of the President and his family, and calls again for his immediate and unconditional release, and for his restoration to his position as Head of State."

The circumstances surrounding the coup and the subsequent treatment of President Bazoum have drawn international attention and concern. The situation underscores the broader challenges of political stability and governance in the region.

Niger's political crisis has raised alarms about the fragile democratic process in a country struggling with multiple challenges, including poverty and terrorism.

The UN's public call for the immediate release of President Bazoum sends a strong message to the international community, reflecting the gravity of the situation. It will likely lead to increased scrutiny and pressure on the rebels, with potential ramifications for the country's relationship with international bodies.

The situation also emphasizes the need for an international response that goes beyond condemnation, aiming to foster dialogue and support a peaceful resolution that restores democratic norms and the rule of law in Niger.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
