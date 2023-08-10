Chinese foreign minister begins tour in southeast Asia amid south China sea tensions

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, commenced a tour in three Southeast Asian countries on Thursday, starting in Singapore, according to the Chinese embassy. This visit comes amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea.



Wang will then travel to Malaysia and Cambodia during the three-day tour.



A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Singapore confirmed to Agence France-Presse the minister's arrival on the island on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that "China hopes to enhance its strategic communication with these three Southeast Asian countries during this visit."



Wang Yi, who was reinstated last month after Chen Gang was removed without explanation, will meet Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the visit, which will last until Friday, according to a statement from Singapore's foreign ministry.



The Minister's visit follows an incident last weekend in the South China Sea, where the Philippine authorities accused Chinese coastguards of spraying water at their boats carrying equipment to their troops stationed on Second Thomas Shoal, controlled by Manila in the Spratly Islands.



China then urged the Philippines to remove a grounded ship that had been deliberately stranded on the disputed coral island two decades ago.



Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is negotiating with China on a code of conduct aimed at settling the flashpoints of tension in the South China Sea, where China claims almost full sovereignty.



China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Malaysia are disputing sovereignty over many islands and coral reefs in the Spratly Archipelago.



Singapore, which serves as a significant financial center in the region, maintains good relations with both Beijing and Washington.



Wang Yi will head to Malaysia on Friday, where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that he will receive him in the state of Penang, as reported by the local newspaper "The Star."



The Malaysian Prime Minister is campaigning ahead of local elections on Saturday in six states.



Wang Yi will conclude his tour in Cambodia, which has become one of China's prominent allies in the region during the tenure of outgoing Prime Minister Hun Sen, and has received significant Chinese investments.

